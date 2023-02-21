Popular Spooner Summit sledding hill “unsafe”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cars crammed into the parking lot and when that overflowed, they lined up along Highway 50. Everyone headed toward the mountain.

A large, snowy hill that overlooks the Route 50/SR 28 interchange is a popular and unofficial sledding spot.

“We just wanted to spend the weekend in the snow and have as much fun as possible,” said Rajesh Murthi, who was visiting with his family.

Many families drove several hours from the Bay Area to spend time in the snow.

But when thousands travel to Tahoe, it means more trash and more vehicles.

“No one wants to wreck this place. But really the issue is the lack of facilities here,” said Chris Joseph, the Communications Director for Keep Tahoe Blue.

Joseph said one of the biggest issues is plastic sleds.

“You hit a rough bump and they shatter and those pieces if they’re not picked up, they break down into smaller and smaller micro plastics and inevitably they could end up in the lake where they cause a huge pollution problem,” said Joseph.

In order to stop those plastics from entering the lake, Keep Tahoe Blue has paid for a dumpster at the bottom of the hill that collects thousands of pounds of trash.

“There’s nobody servicing these things unless organizations like ours pay to put a dumpster and portable toilets up here,” he said.

Joseph also noted that parking is unsafe for the families visiting.

“A danger to the people who can park off the highway behind me and have to cross four busy lanes of traffic to get here and have a little fun with their families.”

Keep Tahoe Blue is calling on the Nevada Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service to make a change.

“We just really want to urge more rapid action so we can enjoy this place safely and without environmental impacts,” Joseph said.

A spokesperson for NDOT replied by saying in part, “We remind everyone on the road- drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists- to follow traffic laws and posted traffic signage. This can be particularly important on mountainous highways with limited visibility, such as State Route 28.”

NDOT says they plans to prioritize safety and increased parking along U.S. 50 in future projects.

