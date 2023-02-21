Police: Suspects try to steal ATM from Walgreens

Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a Colorado Walgreens. (Source: KKTV)
By Grace Kraemer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado are investigating an attempted ATM theft at an area Walgreens.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said a car smashed through the front doors of the store early Monday morning to steal the ATM inside.

However, the suspects failed to take the cash machine as pieces of it were left outside of the building, according to police.

Walgreens’ customers said they were surprised to hear about such an incident.

“It’s a little shocking that it happened here,” customer Rick Abramson said.

Police said two men involved were wearing black clothes and ended up leaving the machine smashed on the sidewalk.

“I heard they closed the lobby and it’s really a mess,” customer Teresa Ewien said.

Colorado police said their investigation continues, including reviewing surveillance footage.

Authorities did not share if the thieves were able to get any money out of the ATM.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

