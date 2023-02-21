Open for Business: SOAK offers unique manicure, pedicure experience for men and women

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nail care and foot massages have traditionally been geared toward women. But SOAK is also catering to a new wave of male clientele who care about their cuticles and look forward to having smooth feet.

President Shannon Dunlap stopped by Morning Break to talk about their unique services for both women and men.

Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko and KOLO 8′s John Macaluso got the chance to try one of the newest services at SOAK, the Magical Melt. It is a foot wellness service that includes a deep hydration and relaxation immersive experience. No clipping, buffing, painting or polishing so it’s also a great experience for men. You can get the service in 30 or 60 minute sessions. Click here to book your appointment.

There are two other services just for men. The “Bro Toes” the “MAN-I-Cure” are designed around high-end organic products and amazing exfoliation for your feet. The typical floral scents of a foot or hand soak are replaced with a more masculine tones. The service includes a warm soak, detailed nail grooming, scrub, hydrating mask, massage, hot towel wrap and topped off with a high shine and buff for your nails.

All services at SOAK include a complimentary cocktail.

SOAK has two locations in Reno: 628 W 2nd St. in downtown Reno and 75 Foothill Rd., Suite 2 in South Creek.

