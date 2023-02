SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Firefighters are working to determine what sparked an RV fire in Sun Valley Tuesday. It was reported around 11:00 a.m. on Ted Court, behind the ABC Daycare Center.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews were able to knock down the fire before it could threaten any buildings.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

