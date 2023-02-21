KOLO Cooks: Celebrate Mardi Gras with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s Louisiana-style Cajun crab boil

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mardi Gras is all about indulging in the decadent and feasting on the flavors of the soulful south. Crawfish or shrimp boils are the go-to party food for many families in Louisiana and surround Southern states during Fat Tuesday celebrations. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is putting his spin on this cajun seafood dish by adding fresh crab to the boil.

Joining him for Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks are Tim and Sherril Kniffen from the Carson City Host Lions Club. Saturday, March 25 the Lions Club is hosting their Crab Feed Fundraiser. The event is open to the entire community, not just Lion Club members. The money raised supports the Lion Club’s service projects and college scholarship funds.

Ingredients:

Bay leaf

2 lemons

Old Bay seasoning

Garlic olive oil

Butter

Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper

Jalapeño

Yellow onion

Andouille sausage

Mini potatoes (cooked and halved)

Corn on the cob

Dungeons crab

Parsley

BBQ dry rub (BJ’s)

**All ingredients are proportional to taste and crab amount.

Directions:

In small pot, add butter, garlic, lemon and Old Bay. Heat and set aside. In big pot, add water, garlic, lemon, Cajun seasoning and BBQ rub. Bring everything to a boil. Add corn first, then add crab right once the corn is ready. Leave crab for a minute and a half. Remove corn and crab. In frying pan, heat garlic oil and sauté jalapeño and onion. Cook until translucent. Add sausage and cook until heated all the way through, remove sausage, jalapeño and onion. In remaining oil, fry potatoes face down. Add salt, pepper, Cajun seasoning and rosemary. When everything is cooked and cooled, put on plate. Cover with seasoned butter and parsley. Voila! A Fat Tuesday Cajun Crab Boil you won’t forget.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.