Hit and run suspect causes 8 car crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A hit and run suspect caused an eight car crash near Prater and Pyramid.

On Tuesday, a suspect was involved in a hit and run on Prater and Pyramid. When they attempted to drive off, the driver hit a Sparks Police Department vehicle conducting a traffic stop.

While trying to flee, they caused an eight car accident, and also crashed their own vehicle. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by police.

They were described as having minor injuries and were taken to REMSA. No one else was injured, police say.

Police say impairment could have been a factor but that is not yet known.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.