Ground broken on new facility for Stellar Aviation at RNO

Tuesday's groundbreaking at RNO
Tuesday's groundbreaking at RNO(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, ground was officially broken on what will be a new facility for Stellar Aviation.

“This is a game changer for the airport,” said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “It’s one of the biggest investments in general aviation in many years.”

Stellar Aviation is a network of fixed based operators throughout the U.S. Their new 14 acre facility will be located on the northeast corner of the airport neat the intersection of Rock Blvd. and Mill St.

“It’s going to consist of $25 million in private investment. 2 corporate hangers for the GA community as well as supporting office base,” said Stellar COO Brad Kost.

As the reno area continues to grow, so does the demand for air travel. And not just the bit commercial jets

“Smaller aircraft,” said Griffin. “Could be propeller aircraft as well. The terminals and everything help facilitate that and encourage growth.”

And while no firm opening date is set completion is expected in just about 2 years.

