Fire extinguished at commercial coffee roaster in Sparks

Sparks Fire Department
Sparks Fire Department(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a commercial structure fire. It was reported just after 2:00 p.m. Monday on the 600 block Spice Islands Drive. Firefighters arrived and found a fire burning in a commercial coffee roaster.

The fire was quickly put out and the burned equipment was removed from the building. No injuries were reported.

Sparks Police and REMSA assisted with the response.

