Deputies respond to possible shooting in Mound House
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOUND HOUSE, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County deputies responded to a possible active shooter situation at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in Mound House Monday night. Carson Now reports multiple gunshots were reported just before 10:00 p.m. It is not known how many people were inside the brothel the time.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is also part of the response.
KOLO 8 News Now has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.