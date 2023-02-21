Deputies respond to possible shooting in Mound House

Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Lyon County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOUND HOUSE, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County deputies responded to a possible active shooter situation at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in Mound House Monday night. Carson Now reports multiple gunshots were reported just before 10:00 p.m. It is not known how many people were inside the brothel the time.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is also part of the response.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

