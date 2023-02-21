Charity poker tournament to benefit organ transplant recipient

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A charity poker tournament will help a local organ transplant recipient facing major medical bills. Alta Vista Community Resource Center is holding the event Saturday to benefit Chris Connoly.

In July 2021, Connoly was diagnosed with end-stage liver failure due to Wilson’s disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). He received a transplant in January 2022.

Connoly now faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills. He says the support from Alta Vista has given him new hope.

“It’s just an incredible testament to the people in this community coming together to help one of their own,” said Connoly. “I’ve been in the Reno area going on 20 years now and its amazing to see how tight this community really is.”

The charity poker tournament starts at 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the Cal Neva Event Room in downtown Reno.

Registration is $75.

You can find more information here.

