26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.(maakenzie/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 26-year-old power line worker was electrocuted on the job late Monday night in Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Cody Lange.

Bryan said Lange was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Columbus area. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop
Unfounded reports of active shooter at area high schools

Latest News

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland: US, allies ‘will never waver’ in Ukraine
Pres. Biden rebukes Russian Pres. Putin as the Ukraine invasion nears the one-year mark.
Biden rebukes Putin as invasion nears one-year mark
Donations needed for Operation Easter Basket
Operation Easter Basket 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
An Anchorage woman was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog.
Woman kicked in head by moose while walking her dog