Sunday Evening Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ll have one more day of warm weather on Presidents Day with highs around 60 degrees in Reno. Winter returns to our area on Tuesday afternoon with snow down to the valley floor and strong NW winds. Highs will drop back into the mid 30s from Wednesday through Friday. Snow totals in Reno will range from 3 to 5 inches. This coming weekend looks dry with highs going back into the 40s.

