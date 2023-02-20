SPCA shares why National Love Your Pet Day is the perfect time to bring home a new fur baby

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every year on Feb. 20, pet lovers observe National Love Your Pet Day. According to the National Day Calendar, “this holiday focuses on giving extra attention to our pets. The day encourages pampering our pets and focusing on the special relationship pets hold in our lives.”

Did you know that most households in the United States have at least one pet? While there are more cats than dogs in the United States, more households have dogs than cats. However, the number of households that have at least one cat or dog, only make up 63.8% of U.S. homes, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. The means there nearly 40% of the homes in the U.S. need a new fur baby and what better day to get one than on National Love Your Pet Day?

Emily Lee and Sydney Denham from the SPCA of Northern Nevada stopped by Morning Break to show off some of their cats and dogs looking for a forever home. They also brought with them a super-friendly 3-year-old American Staffordshire-Terrier mix named Truckee. She loves snacks, relaxing on the couch and lots of belly rubs! She is the SPCA’s longest resident, having been at the shelter for almost 100 days! Truckee would love a family who will play with her and take her on walks... maybe along the Truckee River? She does have issues with her hips and will need surgery and physical therapy, but the SPCA will help cover operation and care costs.

Contact the SPCA if you’re interested in meeting her or any of their other pets.

