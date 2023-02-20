Rising country music star, Chase Matthew, shares new music ahead of Reno tour stop

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chase Matthew was born to play music on stages across the country. He comes from a family of talented musical artists. Matthew himself plays several instruments, but his passion is for singing. And he’s been singing his heart out from church choir to small town bars to venues that seat thousands. And now he’s bringing his country music to Reno.

KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko sat down with Matthew while we was on the road. They discussed all things “Chase Matthew” so that new and old fans alike can learn something new. How did growing up near Nashville influence his music career? What song best describes him? And what does he want people to experience at a Chase Matthew concert?

He answers all these questions and more during Monday’s interview.

Chase Matthew will be performing Tuesday, March 7 at the Cargo Concert Hall in Reno. Click here to get your tickets. You can also follow his career on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

