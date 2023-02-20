RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring is just one month away and for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN), that means all systems go for Easter basket making, to make Operation Easter Basket 2023 a success. The non-profit is seeking Easter basket donations from the community to achieve this goal.

“Easter is obviously a very special holiday at Catholic Charities, so its just another way to share some joy and to let kids in our community know that we are thinking about them and care about them,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of CCSNN.

Each year, CCSNN collects Easter baskets and/or toys and goodies to fill Easter baskets for local kids who may not otherwise have the chance to have one. Baskets are made for kids of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers.

“We are looking for all kinds of small toys, gift cards, we do provide baskets for babies all the way up to teenagers,” said Baxter.

Last year, the non-profit distributed more than 1,800 Easter baskets to families in northern Nevada and through the generosity of our community, plans on doing it again.

“A lot of us we might have the capacity to create something special for the kids in our lives, but for a lot of the folks- we serve we serve almost 30,000 people a month- and a lot of those are children are in households that are picking up in our food pantry,” said Baxter. “To hand those baskets out and know that on Easter morning its going to create this wonderful family memory that the kids will have forever and their parents will have forever and that warms my heart.”

To learn more about Operation Easter Basket; whether you want to donate a basket, goodies, or fufill a wish from a kids wishlist online, click here.

Or to register your kids to receive an Easter basket, click here.

