Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:25 AM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that Nevada ranks as the most stressful state in the country.
According to the study, completed by website Innerbody, not only did Nevada rank as the number 1 most stressful state to live in overall, the Silver State also ranks as the number 1 most stressful state to work in.
The report found that the top ten most stressful states to work in are as follows:
- Nevada
- Mississippi
- West Virginia
- Louisiana
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Indiana
To view the full report, visit: https://www.innerbody.com/which-state-has-the-most-stressful-work-environment
