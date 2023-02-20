Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)((AP Photo/John Locher,File))
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:25 AM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that Nevada ranks as the most stressful state in the country.

According to the study, completed by website Innerbody, not only did Nevada rank as the number 1 most stressful state to live in overall, the Silver State also ranks as the number 1 most stressful state to work in.

The report found that the top ten most stressful states to work in are as follows:

  • Nevada
  • Mississippi
  • West Virginia
  • Louisiana
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Tennessee
  • Indiana

To view the full report, visit: https://www.innerbody.com/which-state-has-the-most-stressful-work-environment

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop
Unfounded reports of active shooter at area high schools

Latest News

A photo of U.S. 395 in the North Valleys area of Reno
NDOT to host meeting on North Valleys improvements
Words of Wisdom for First-Time Dads
Words of Wisdom for First-Time Dads
Truckee from SPCA-NN
SPCA shares why National Love Your Pet Day is the perfect time to bring home a new fur baby
Mardi Gras at Pignic Pub Preview
Celebrate Mardi Gras with New Orleans-inspired menu at Pignic Pub & Patio
Chase Matthew Interview for Morning Break
Rising country music star, Chase Matthew, shares new music ahead of Reno tour stop