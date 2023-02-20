NDOT to host meeting on North Valleys improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual public information meeting on improvements to U.S. 395 in the North Valleys area of Reno.

The meetings will take place from Feb. 21 to March 7 and will be regarding widening and improvement projects on U.S. 395.

You can take part by logging in to 395NorthValleys.com, where you can view the details and schedule of the proposed improvements and submit your own comments.

Comments must be made before 5:00 p.m. March 7 through the website, by e-mail at rvrooman@dot.nv.gov, or via snail mail to Bob Vrooman, NDOT project manager, 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV., 89712.

Anyone needing accommodations to access the information can contact NDOT Public Involvement Specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.

The proposed improvements to U.S. 395 include:

• Add additional lane to southbound U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. This new lane will be constructed in the median of the southbound freeway.

• Construct additional merge (auxiliary) lanes between each freeway ramp in both directions of U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road.

• Construct a “braided” freeway ramp along northbound U.S. 395 between the Panther Valley on-ramp and Golden Valley Road for safer, smoother traffic flow, similar to southbound I-580 ramps at Mill and Second streets.

• Repave both directions of U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road.

• Construction of five new sound walls, retaining walls, and aesthetic elements highlighting the gateway to the City of Reno and roadside ground treatments such as native plantings and rock.

NDOT expects to begin construction in the late summer of this year and be done in 2025. Those traveling through the area can expect intermittent lane closures and travel delays of up to 30 minutes, as well as ramp closures on U.S. 395 between Golden Valley Road and north McCarran Boulevard during construction.

The area has seen an increase in traffic in the last 12 years. 82,500 vehicles traveled through that area in 2021, according to NDOT.

They hope the improvements will enhance traffic mobility and safety on the heavily-traveled corridor. They are also planning an additional phase of improvement which will widen, repave, and improve neighboring sections of U.S. 395 between Golden Valley Road and Stead Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.