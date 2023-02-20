Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling and landed in the pool.(Ralph Valliere via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Sunday Evening Weather
Sunday Evening Weather
Spring is just one month away and for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN), that means...
Operation Easter Basket 2023
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead