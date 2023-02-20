Celebrate Mardi Gras with New Orleans-inspired menu at Pignic Pub & Patio

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pignic Pub & Patio has a limited-edition Fat Tuesday menu that features food inspired by owner, Trevor Leppek’s travels to New Orleans. The Mardi Gras event on Tuesday, Feb. 21 will also feature live music from reputable saxophone player Rick Metz, who’ll be playing jazz from the Rat Pack to classic N’Awlin’s style jazz to Harry Connick Jr. and more.

Leppek and Kris Sorensen, stopped by Morning Break to preview some of their new menu items. Leppek created the Muffuletta sandwich, which includes ham, salami, mortadella, Swiss and provolone cheese. Sorensen shared a “daiquiri-esque” mocktail with dark cane, strawberry and coconut that will be similar to what the alcoholic version of their Strawberry Coconut Daiquiri.

The full menu of specialty items:

Shrimp Po’ Boy: Fried Shrimp, Creole Remoulade, Sliced Tomato, Dill Pickles and Shredded Lettuce on a French Roll. Served with a Side of Tots and Creole Remoulade. $16

Creole Jambalaya: Andouille Sausage, Chicken and Shrimp with tomatoes, green chile, onion, celery, sweet red bell peppers, rice with traditional creole seasoning. $15

Muffuletta: Round Sicilian loaf with ham, salami, mortadella, Swiss, provolone and Central Grocery’s briny marinated olive salad filled with Kalamata and green olives and other tasty pickled veggies with a Side of Tots and Creole Remoulade $16

Hurricane: Flor de Cana Extra Seco White Rum, Chairman’s Reserve Rum, Lime, OJ, Liquid Alchemist Passionfruit and Grenadine. Served Over. $13

Strawberry Coconut Daiquiri: Bounty White Rum, Chairman’s Spiced Rum, Lime and Liquid Alchemist Strawberry and Coconut. Served Frozen. $12

Sazerac: Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Hine Cognac, Simple, Peychaud and Angostura bitters, Herbsaint and a Lemon Twist. Served Up or Over. $12

For more information about Pignic Pub & Patio, click here. You can also follow Pignic on Instagram and Facebook.

