Wolf Pack loses to Utah State75-66

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack logo(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 20 points and Utah State beat Nevada 75-66 on Saturday night.

Ashworth added six assists for the Aggies (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West Conference). Max Shulga finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Akin scored 12.

The Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-4) were led by Will Baker 25 points and six rebounds. Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and six assists. Darrion Williams pitched in with nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Utah State trailed 47-32 at halftime, but the Aggies used a 10-0 run in the second half to grab momentum on their way to the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Utah State visits Wyoming and Nevada hosts San Jose State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NEVADA (20-7)

Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 4-7 0-0 9, Baker 7-13 5-6 25, Blackshear 4-11 5-8 14, Lucas 3-10 1-1 8, Foster 3-4 0-0 6, Davidson 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 11-15 66.

UTAH ST. (21-7)

Funk 4-12 3-3 11, Dorius 2-2 0-0 4, Ashworth 5-13 8-8 20, Bairstow 2-6 1-2 5, Shulga 5-12 1-2 13, Akin 5-6 2-3 12, Eytle-Rock 3-4 2-2 10, Hamoda 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-20 75.

Halftime_Nevada 47-32. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 9-22 (Baker 6-8, Blackshear 1-3, Williams 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Powell 0-2), Utah St. 6-24 (Eytle-Rock 2-2, Shulga 2-6, Ashworth 2-10, Funk 0-6). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Nevada 25 (Williams 11), Utah St. 38 (Bairstow, Shulga 10). Assists_Nevada 13 (Blackshear 6), Utah St. 14 (Ashworth 6). Total Fouls_Nevada 21, Utah St. 15. A_9,157 (10,270).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

