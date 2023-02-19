Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosts 13th annual ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning nearly 400 people joined the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission (RSGM), to walk a mile in the shoes of our local homeless community.

“What we hope for here, is to bring awareness to the homeless community. Right now, inflation is high, utilities are high; homelessness will never go away, we’re here to be a part of the solution,” said Luis Santoni, Executive Director of RSGM.

Participants walked from Wingfield Park Plaza to the gospel mission, which is about a mile or two. Giving them a better understanding of what homeless people in our community do, on any given day.

Along the way, walkers passed out personal hygiene items and socks to those in need.

“Just knowing people’s circumstances and what they’re going through and it kind of gives you a lot of gratitude and puts things into play for you,” said Stephanie Morales, longtime walk participant.

