Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosts 13th annual ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ event

13th annual Walk a Mile event
13th annual Walk a Mile event(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning nearly 400 people joined the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission (RSGM), to walk a mile in the shoes of our local homeless community.

“What we hope for here, is to bring awareness to the homeless community. Right now, inflation is high, utilities are high; homelessness will never go away, we’re here to be a part of the solution,” said Luis Santoni, Executive Director of RSGM.

Participants walked from Wingfield Park Plaza to the gospel mission, which is about a mile or two. Giving them a better understanding of what homeless people in our community do, on any given day.

Along the way, walkers passed out personal hygiene items and socks to those in need.

“Just knowing people’s circumstances and what they’re going through and it kind of gives you a lot of gratitude and puts things into play for you,” said Stephanie Morales, longtime walk participant.

To learn more about the RSGM, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop

Latest News

Wynn Las Vegas exteriorPhoto Credit: Barbara Kraft
Lawyer’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against Vegas casino
Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack loses to Utah State 75-66
Ladies take down Reno 49-43, the boys handle Douglas 68-44
Bishop Manogue Basketball runs Northern 5A as girls, boys teams win regional tournaments
Bishop Manogue's Logan Howren holds his team's regional championship trophy after the Miners...
Bishop Manogue Basketball runs Northern 5A as girls, boys teams win regional tournaments