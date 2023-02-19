Movie Minute: The first Marvel movie of the year hitting theaters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new Ant-Man movie is looking for a big opening weekend, Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantum-Mania is the first marvel cinematic universe adventure of the year. Paul Rudd continues as the avenger ant-man. The film also introducing a new villain “Kang the conqueror,” played by Jonathan Majors. The story continuing after Avengers Endgame, with Scott Lang longing for the time he missed during the snap. Check out the movie now playing theaters

Also in theaters, a private detective down on his luck gets a new case to turn things around. Liam Neeson plays detective Philip Marlowe in the new movie Marlowe set in the 1930s who must find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. While investigating the secrets of Hollywood start to reveal themselves.

Finally, Emma Mackey plays Emily in this reimagined biographical drama of how Emily Bronte came to write her famous novel Wuthering Heights. Emily is determined to find her freedom in thought, voice and creativity to write the words she feels inside. Check out Emily in theaters now.

.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.