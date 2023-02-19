Bishop Manogue Basketball runs Northern 5A as girls, boys teams win regional tournaments

2-18-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:14 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Championship scores from around Northern Nevada:

5A:

GIRLS: Bishop Manogue 49, Reno 43

BOYS: Bishop Manogue 68, Douglas 44

3A:

GIRLS: Fernley 57, Lowry 39

BOYS: Elko 65, Fernley 30

2A:

GIRLS: North Tahoe 39, Pershing County 25

BOYS: West Wendover 53, Incline 48

1A:

Central:

BOYS: Mineral County 65, Lund 51

East:

GIRLS: Eureka 50, McDermitt 40

BOYS: Owyhee 51, Eureka 48

West:

GIRLS: Pyramid Lake 53, Coleville 38

BOYS: Sage Ridge 62, Pyramid Lake 56

Click here for complete state tournament brackets.

