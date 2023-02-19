Bishop Manogue Basketball runs Northern 5A as girls, boys teams win regional tournaments
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:14 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Championship scores from around Northern Nevada:
5A:
GIRLS: Bishop Manogue 49, Reno 43
BOYS: Bishop Manogue 68, Douglas 44
3A:
GIRLS: Fernley 57, Lowry 39
BOYS: Elko 65, Fernley 30
2A:
GIRLS: North Tahoe 39, Pershing County 25
BOYS: West Wendover 53, Incline 48
1A:
Central:
BOYS: Mineral County 65, Lund 51
East:
GIRLS: Eureka 50, McDermitt 40
BOYS: Owyhee 51, Eureka 48
West:
GIRLS: Pyramid Lake 53, Coleville 38
BOYS: Sage Ridge 62, Pyramid Lake 56
Click here for complete state tournament brackets.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.