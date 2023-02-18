WCSD seeks parents to work directly with the superintendent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Parents around Washoe County want their voices heard about what is best for their children, especially after two years of lockdowns, masks and distance learning.

Superintendent Susan Enfield is creating a platform for them to do just that. It’s called the Family Action Committee.

“Where families are going to gather and we’re going to see how we can improve their children’s education,” said Maria Fernandez, Parent University coordinator at WCSD. “It’s important for families to be at the center of these discussions, these talks because it’s something that’s going to affect their children.”

Fernandez explains that the committee will be composed of 40 members who will meet with Enfield several times during the school year.

The only requirement is that you be the parent, family member, or guardian of a student at WCSD.

“You don’t have to have a high school or college degree. No,” said Fernandez. “We’re not asking for people with a career, we’re just asking for people who want to improve the system.”

WCSD is looking for families including, but not limited to:

Special education

Multilingual learners

Free and reduced lunch

Newcomer/refugee program

Families who are experiencing homelessness

Racial, ethnic and demographic groups with learning and graduation gaps.

“We want a system that helps all children, no matter where they come from, what language they speak, whether they get free lunch or not, they all need an education and deserve an excellent education,” said Fernandez.

Because this school year is coming to an end, the committee will only meet twice this year. The talks will last an hour and a half and dinner and childcare will be offered.

Applications will be open until the next Friday, February 24. Once the members of the committee are selected, a meeting place will be chosen that is easy for most to access.

To nominate someone or fill out the application, click here. If you need help filling it out, call 775-789-4684.

