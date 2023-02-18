Two dogs die in northwest Reno fire

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:06 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two dogs died Friday night in a fire in the West University neighborhood of northwest Reno.

The house is still livable so no one was displaced by the fire, the Reno Fire Department said.

The fire was reported about 8:23 p.m. on Lodge Avenue. Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly once they arrived.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Three fire engines, one fire truck, a squad truck and a rescue truck responded.

Lodge Avenue was reopened by 10 p.m.

