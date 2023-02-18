Sports Caravan, 2/17

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - WOW. The penultimate episode of the Sports Caravan was everything we could’ve dreamed for and then some. Trips to regional championship games were locked in. A guaranteed trip to next week’s state tournament was also up for grabs. We had game-winners, half-court shots, rivalry games, and upsets.

You’ll just have to watch Kurt Schroeder and crew break down Northern Nevada’s ten best games before next Friday’s state tournament episode wraps a bow on the season.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

Savannah Stoker, Lowry

TEAM OF THE WEEK:

Incline boys

2-17-23

