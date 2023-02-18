Shooting of man fleeing police in Golden Valley ruled justified

A screenshot from a Sparks Police Department update on the fatal officer-involved shooting of...
A screenshot from a Sparks Police Department update on the fatal officer-involved shooting of Richard Thomas in Reno.(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The fatal shooting of a suspect trying to flee police on Oct. 19, 2021, in the Golden Valley area was justified, Washoe County District Attorney Christopher Hicks said Friday.

Richard Thomas, 41, was being sought by the Repeat Offender Program for an arrest warrant when authorities tried to stop him at a Golden Gate gas station.

Detectives boxed in Thomas’ vehicle with their vehicles, one to the front, one to the rear and one on the driver’s side. Detectives tried to get into Thomas’ vehicle on both sides. Thomas backed up into the vehicle behind him, turned to the right and pushed away the vehicle in front of him to drive off.

Thomas was dragging Repeat Offender Program Detective Jeremy Catalano when Catalano fired several times, wounding him. Thomas crashed a short distance away and was later declared dead.

“Based on the available evidence and the applicable legal authorities, it is the opinion of the District Attorney that the shooting of Richard Thomas by Reno Police Department Detective Jeremy Catalano was justified and not a criminal act,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

