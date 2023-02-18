Person injured fleeing west Sparks fire

By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM PST
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire heavily damaged a west Sparks apartment early Saturday and injured the person who lived there, the Sparks Fire Department said.

The fire was reported about 5:03 a.m. in the 1900 block of A Street near Interstate 80.

The first fire engine on scene quickly extinguished the fire, but the apartment was substantially damaged and is not inhabitable.

The occupant was injured fleeing the fire and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Twenty-three fire department personnel responded to the fire.

