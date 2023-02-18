New Reno Police Chief Sworn in

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno’s new police chief was sworn in Friday.

With family members, Reno police officers and former colleagues from Stockton, California looking on, Kathryn Nance took the oath of office at city hall.

The new chief told the audience she disagreed with those who say this is no time to enter law enforcement. It was exactly the time--she said--because it was a time of change.

Later, she told members of the media she felt building trust with the community must be a priority,

“A lot of that is about conversations figuring out who wants to come to the table, who needs to be at the table, who isn’t at the table and then opening that dialog and havving those relationships.”

Nance is the first woman to hold the top job at RPD. She’s a 26 year veteran of law enforcement having risen from patrol officer through detective to Deputy Chief for Operations in Stockton.

She relaces Chief Jason Soto who retired last month.

