Fallon man killed in Feb. 8 crash with tractor trailer

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -A Fallon man died Feb. 8 when the Honda Civic he was driving crashed into a Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig, the Nevada State Police said Friday.

Jacob Tyler Fischio, 26, was pronounced dead of the scene of the crash at U.S. 50 and Sheckler Way in Fallon.

NSP said Fischio was driving east on U.S. 50 at about 6:25 a.m. and failed to yield for a red light and entered the intersection at Sheckler Way. The front of the Honda Civic hit the third of three trailers being pulled by the Peterbilt.

The Peterbilt driver was not injured.

It was the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command’s fourth fatal crash this year.

