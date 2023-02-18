Douglas County sheriff condemns ‘swatting’ calls

The swatting calls that lead to checking out false claims of an active shooter situation can degrade service., the Douglas County sheriff says.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s Offices across the state are investigating after multiple hoax 9-1-1 calls reporting an active shooter at various schools caused local agencies to respond to the calls they believed were real.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sierra Chef Culinary School in Genoa, Thursday morning. After dispatch received a call, with the caller saying they were going to enter the school and quote ’shoot everyone they see,’ with an AR-15 rifle. Dispatchers reported hearing gunshots in the background, but as deputies responded to the scene, there was no sign of a threat.

“It draws resources down, it takes officers away from whatever else they were doing being productive to now they’re racing to a call that they think is an active shooter situation which is one of the scariest scenarios,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

In addition, all surrounding schools were placed on lockdown, as a safety precaution.

Churchill, Elko, White Pine, and Boulder City are a few other offices in the state that reported these types of ‘swatting’ calls.

Thursday’s hoax 9-1-1 call to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is the third one the office has gotten over the last month. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Nevada Threat Analysis Center (NTAC) to find out who is responsible for these crimes.

