1 killed in roof collapse at gym in Alaska

An Anchorage police officer said a gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.
By Shannon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - One person was killed and two were injured from a roof collapse at a commercial building in Alaska, according to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd.

The assistant fire chief said emergency crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

“About an hour after our arrival, crews were able to extricate the one entrapped victim and transported them to the hospital. Shortly after that, a third person was located in the wreckage,” Boyd said.

An additional victim received medical attention at the scene, according to officials.

“We believe that we do have all folks that were in the building at the time accounted for and with the location of all three folks on scene, those were the ones that were unaccounted for after our arrival,” Boyd described.

An Anchorage police officer at the scene said the Turnagain CrossFit gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.

Heavy equipment was used to stabilize the building, according to fire department.

“Parts of the building are still unstable and that’s why we’re working with building safety and building engineers to maintain the building itself,” Boyd said.

