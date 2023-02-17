Suspected Dayton daycare center burglar arrested

William Victor Zamora
William Victor Zamora(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a suspect in a Dayton daycare center burglary last weekend.

William Victor Zamora, 54, was being held without bail on two counts of commercial burglary and for violating conditions of parole or probation.

The sheriff’s office was called to the daycare on Monday and told there was a burglary over the weekend when the business was closed. Someone stole several items, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies identified Zamora as a suspect. They found him and arrested him Thursday about 3 p.m. They searched his home and found some stolen property and returned it to the business, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues and not all stolen property has been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-463-6620 regarding case 23LY00645.

