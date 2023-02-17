Showing appreciation for caregivers on National Caregivers Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday is National Caregiver’s Day. It’s dedicated to highlighting the hard work they go through to take care of our loved ones.

A caregiver is anyone who takes care of someone with short or long-term limitations caused by an illness, injury or disability. They can be professional, like a nurse or doctor, or related to the patient. Because of the job, many caregivers can’t just take time off, which can cause a physical or mental toll.

In fact, a recent survey found that caregivers suffer from anxiety and depression at higher rates than non-caregivers. While it’s not always feasible, it’s very important for them to get a break, even if it’s not that long. If you notice a caregiver having a hard time, check on them and offer some help if possible.

Some things you can do to show your appreciation for them include getting them a book, gift card, candles, baked goods or just let them know how much you appreciate them.

You can learn more about National Caregivers Day here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.