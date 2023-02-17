Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NDOT will be conducting road work on the Spaghetti Bowl that will force ramp closures and lane restrictions.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, intermittent lane reductions on northbound and southbound I-580 and U.S. 395 between Oddie Boulevard and Villanova Drive will take place.

The following ramps will be CLOSED. Please use marked detour routes.

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580.

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580.

I-80/U.S. 395/I-580 Ramp Closures: The following ramps will be CLOSED intermittently from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, February 18. Note: consecutive ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

Westbound I-80 off ramp at Wells Avenue.

Southbound U.S. 395 on ramp at Oddie Boulevard.

Northbound and southbound I-580 on and off ramps at Second Street and Mill Street.

Southbound I-580 off ramp at Villanova Drive.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.