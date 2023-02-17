Road work south of Gardnerville expected to cause delays

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be making drainage repairs that will cause lane shifts south of Gardnerville.

They will take place on northbound U.S. 395 near Rockbottom Road from Feb. 20 to March 3.

The road will be shifted to use the southbound passing lane weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The primary southbound travel lane will remain open.

Drivers headed through that area should expect minor travel delays. Repairs will be made to roadside erosion created by heavy winter precipitation.

NDOT says they will also be making additional roadside drainage repairs on various sections of U.S. 395 and State Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade) over the coming months.

