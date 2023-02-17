Reno Fire Chief accepts ethics violation over Cortez Masto ad

His exact punishment has yet to be determined
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran has accepted an ethics violation in response to appearing in an ad for Catherine Cortez Masto.

Cochran appeared in the ad for Masto’s re-election campaign while wearing his badge. The review panel unanimously found that Cochran had committed an ethics violation.

His exact punishment has yet to be determined.

He will now accept admonishment from the commission and be required to complete ethics training.

