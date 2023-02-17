Reading Reno: Eddy House founder shares inspiration for “The Fight Inside” ahead of book release party

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Lynette Eddy, founder of the Eddy House, is hosting a party for her new book “The Fight Inside: Winning the Battle Between Ego and True Spirit.”

Eddy and events coordinator, Analisa Hurt, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how Eddy’s background as a social worker and the loss of her husband was the inspiration behind the book.

The book centers around her healing journey after her husband’s suicide and her approach to life called the Open Heart Mindfulness approach, which aims to help people discover the sense of freedom and inner peace that comes from silencing fear-based voices and instead listening to the voices of their true selves.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to Eddy House, a local nonprofit organization which offers shelter and resources to homeless and at-risk youth ages 18-24. The nonprofit was founded by Lynette Eddy in 2011, and has expanded to provide a 24-hour overnight shelter with job and financial support, education, meals, and more.

The book’s release party takes place Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Patagonia Outlet in Reno. The event features presentations by Lynette Eddy, MSW and Eddy House CEO Trevor Macaluso, as well as the opportunity to purchase the book and have it signed by the author.

The event also features beer from local brewer Wonder Aleworks, light refreshments, and a chance to win prizes from the Patagonia outlet. Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased by clicking here.

