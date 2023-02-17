Nevada bill could make school lunch free until 2025

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the pandemic, Nevada relied on federal funding to provide free school breakfast and lunch to every student in Nevada. Now, that program is coming to an end.

“This isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue, this is an our children issue,” said Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui.

“We need to make sure no child in Nevada goes hungry.”

Assemblywoman Jauregui is drafting a bill that would make breakfast and lunch free to every student until 2025.

“A student who has breakfast is more likely to do better in class, more likely to do better on tests, we owe it to our students,” she said.

In 2022, the state invested $75 million dollars for free meals but Assemblywoman Jauregui says her estimate is much lower.

“We’re estimating that it’s going to cost about $53 million dollars to provide free breakfast and free lunch to every single student in Nevada.”

While $53 million sounds spendy, Assemblywoman Jauregui says it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the proposed education budget.

“We’ve already allocated $2 billion dollars so $53 million dollars is just a small amount to add to what we’re already investing into Nevada students,” said Assemblywoman Jauregui.

The bill still needs to be drafted and put through committee but Assemblywoman Jauregui is confident this is one issue everyone can agree on.

“There was support for it when we sent more ARPA dollars to continue the program and there’s support for it now.”

