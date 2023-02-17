Local electricians worried about lack of regulations in the trade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Terry Thom has worked as an electrician for over 20 years. He’s the owner of Super Electric in Reno.

Thom says back when he first started in the trade, the process to get your electrical journeyman card was rigorous.

“I went in to take my journeyman exam and I had to prove 4,000 hours of work in the trade,” Thom said.

But after a bad hire, he started to look into that process now. Thom found that anyone can take the test, no experience required.

“You don’t have to show any proof that you’ve been in the trade for any length of time,” he said.

Thom was shocked at the lack of regulation.

“I wouldn’t want somebody working in my house that’s not a clear journeyman,” Thom said.

He’s concered because of how dangerous electricity can be, both for the electrician and the homeowner.

“Somebody that doesn’t know what they’re doing, one little shock could end their life,” he explained.

KOLO 8 News Now reached out to the agency, Electrical Safety Professionals, that issues journeyman cards for the City of Reno.

They said as of early 2020, when the City outsourced the program, no previous training was required to take the exam.

“It’s very scary,” said Jacob Haas, the business manager for IBEW Local 401.

Even though the city doesn’t require apprenticeship hours, the training center Haas runs still provides years of instruction.

“You dedicate a lot of time and classroom time, 8,000 on the job hours to be able to do these jobs safely,” Haas said.

Both this training center in Reno and others across the state say when schooling isn’t required, some students decide not to complete their training.

“They get a few hours in and they want to take the test because they think that if they can pass that test then they can make a journeyman wage, even though they are not qualified,” Haas explained.

Thom and Haas both want to see change.

“You lose a brother, a dad, or a mother, or a son, or a daughter because of loose regulations, [they’re] irreplaceable, they’re gone forever,” Thom said.

When KOLO 8 News Now asked the City of Reno about the lack of hours needed to become a licensed journeyman, they pointed to municpal code, section 14. The City says it’s up to the testing agency to determine if a person is qualified.

The question remains; Who regulates the testing agencies?

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.