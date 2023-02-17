Four more arrested in Jan. 24 Carson City shooting

By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrested four 15-year-old gang members for their alleged parts in a Jan. 24 shooting on Carmine Street,

This makes 10 total arrested in the case, eight of them juveniles, in an incident in which as many as 17 shots were fired and two were wounded, including a 16-year-old from Mound House shot in the face.

The sheriff’s office announced the latest arrests on Thursday.

In the latest arrests, two were involved in the shooting and two help conceal or destroy evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office provided this breakdown of all the arrests:

  • 16-year-old male arrested for battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
  • 15-year-old male arrested for battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
  • 15-year-old female arrested for accessary to battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm and accessary to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
  • 16-year-old male arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of a firearm without a serial number and contempt of court.
  • 17-year-old male arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
  • 15-year-old male arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
  • 15-year-old male arrested for accessary to battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm and two counts of accessary to assault with a deadly weapon.
  • 15-year-old male arrested for accessary to battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm and two counts of accessary to assault with a deadly weapon.
  • Miguel Vargas, 18, arrested for accessory to battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm, accessory to assault with a deadly weapon, accessory to discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm with an altered/removed/obliterated serial number, destroying or concealing evidence, and criminal gang enhancement.
  • Juan Mena, 20, arrested for accessory to battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm, accessory to assault with a deadly weapon, accessory to discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm with an altered/removed/obliterated serial number, destroying or concealing evidence, and criminal gang enhancement.

No additional suspects are being sought but the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-887-2008.

