Douglas County fentanyl dealer could serve 3 decades in prison

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug dealer could serve as much as 32.5 years in prison for drug dealing that sent five Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the hospital for fentanyl exposure.

Regina K. Rojas, 35, will have to serve at least 12 years, 4 months before she can be paroled.

Rojas pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to eight drug offenses involving fentanyl and heroin, including two trafficking offenses, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced.

She was sentenced Monday after her Oct. 20 arrest that included deputies being exposed to fentanyl.

Rojas sold 21.4 ounces of fentanyl over five transactions that Chief Deputy District Attorney Erik Levin said was enough to kill thousands of people.

A judge ordered Rojas to pay $14,238 in fines and also pay $22,737 restitution to Douglas County for worker’s compensation claims and cleaning costs of patrol vehicles and replacement costs of some equipment exposed to the fentanyl.

District Attorney Mark Jackson promised vigorous prosecution of fentanyl cases.

