A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland Athletics on Friday confirmed to FOX5 that the team is exploring the Rio site as a potential Major League Baseball ballpark in Las Vegas.

“The A’s are exploring the Rio site as a potential ballpark location,” a spokeswoman for the team told FOX5.

Separately, Dreamscape Properties, the owner of the Rio, also confirmed that it had been contacted about the potential for the site to serve as a MLB facility.

Dreamscape said in a statement that, “the company has been engaged in a dialogue about a portion of the excess land at the Rio as a potential MLB ballpark for the past several years. The company remains open to this idea.”

Earlier this week, AP reported that baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the team’s owner, John Fisher, has focused on Las Vegas of late as a new home for the franchise.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.