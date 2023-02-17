2 plead guilty in unemployment fraud case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have pleaded guilty for their involvement in a conspiracy to apply for and use Nevada and California unemployment insurance debit cards issued in other people’s names.

Luigi J. Montes of Texas, and Peter Alexander Stincer of California, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Their sentencing will take place on June 5.

A court found that from at least March 2020 to January 2021, Montez and Stincer, as well as another defendant, Alexander Hoyos Rivera of Ohio conspired to submit fraudulent unemployment insurance claims with their state’s respective unemployment agencies.

The men used personal information such as names, dates of birth, and social security numbers as part of the scheme. Once they were approved, they were sent debit cards to addresses to which the defendants had access.

The defendants then withdrew the funds at various ATMs in several states, including Nevada. At least $934,129 was approved in benefits by DETR. The Justice Department says they obtained at least $698,655 in benefits.

Montes and Stincer are facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, as well as parole, restitution, and fines.

