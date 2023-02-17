1 dies from stabbing at New Jersey high school basketball game

One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday night in Trenton. (WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) - One person is dead after a stabbing at a New Jersey high school basketball game on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. during the Mercer County high school basketball championship at Cure Arena in Trenton, officials said.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton.

Investigators say Glanton was stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is unknown at this time as to what sparked the stabbing.

Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Todd Cranmore
Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop

Latest News

FILE - A view from the 220-meter (670 feet) summit of Mt. Bi looks down on the airport's single...
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island
While officials deal with the Ohio train derailment, another one occurred in Michigan.
Toxic train: EPA vows to hold company responsible
Miners take down Reno High 81-67, Tigers finish off Spanish Springs 52-43
Bishop Manogue, Douglas boys advance to Saturday’s 5A North Regional Championship
Bishop Manogue, Douglas boys advance to Saturday's 5A North Regional Championship
Bishop Manogue, Douglas boys advance to Saturday's 5A North Regional Championship