Workforce Board tackling the issue of childcare

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -it’s a problem for many working families, and, apparently, a significant drag on the economy. The lack of safe, affordable childcare keeps many parents from fully joining the workforce and that hurts them and the economy.

A study presented today to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board meeting in Las vegas and Carson City found more than 65 percent of Nevada children live in households where both parents need to work, yet childcare is often unavailable or too costly to afford. In fact it’s often more expensive than in-state college tuition Available federal funding has apparently had little impact on the problem.

It’s a complex issue and solutions may range from streamlining the vetting process for childcare workers to finding new sources of funding to educating employers and parents about what’s already available.

“This has been going on for years and years,” says the chairman of the board’s Childcare Subcommittee, “and it’s time that we take a big step into the future and make sure people can get back to work and that they know their children are safe and that it doesn’t drain their pocketbook.”

The board and the subcommittee are working on a list of recommendations to present to the governor during this legislative session.

