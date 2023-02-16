Washoe Tribe reignites cultural burning tradition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smell of smoke usually stokes feelings of fear, but onlookers at this fire welled up with pride.

“It makes me feel proud to see them take an interest,” said Ramona Marjorie Keller, a member of the Washoe Tribe.

The last time this patch of Washoe Tribal land in Douglas County saw a purposeful fire was over 80 years ago. Keller remembers seeing the fire as a little girl.

“I was only 3 years old when I remember my uncles coming over here to burn,” she said.

Back then, it was a way of life. Now, it’s called a cultural burn. Keller is happy to see the next generation carrying on tribal traditions.

“We’ve been planning this for about a year, to burn this willow patch that has been traditionally used for basket making,” said Rhiana Jones, the Environmental Director of the Washoe Environmental Protection Department.

Cultural burning is an indigenous practice of intentionally burning small areas to promote the healthy growth of native plants.

“It will grow better, straighter,” Keller said of the willow.

While the burn carries traditional significance, tribal members have to alter the practice for the 21st century.

“We’re also using drip torches and going through proper jurisdictions,” Jones added.

Jones says it increasingly feels as if her generation is bridging two worlds.

“Having that one foot in the western world and one in the traditional world as well to make sure we’re balanced and we’re still honoring the traditions and our culture,” she said.

With the support of the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies in the Tahoe Basin, the Washoe Tribe hopes to revitalize this part of their heritage.

“We hope to not need as many permissions and be able to exercise our sovereign rights and manage our homelands in a way we have traditionally done in the past for thousands of years,” Jones said.

This burn on tribal land is just the beginning. The Washoe Tribe has parterned with Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and the California Tahoe Conservancy to restore 300 acres of Mayala Wata, also known as the Meeks Meadow Area.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.