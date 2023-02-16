VIDEO: 9-year-old crashes after mother instructs him on how to back out of parking spot

A 9-year-old child wrecked a car as his mother instructed him on how to pull out of a parking spot. (Source: New Port Richey Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) – Video showing a Florida woman attempting to give driving lessons to her 9-year-old child is stranger than fiction.

Cell phone video reportedly shows the woman standing outside of a vehicle, giving the driver instructions.

Police said she was giving instructions on how to reverse out of a tight parking spot.

However, the driver the woman was talking to was her 9-year-old son, who ended up backing out of the spot too quickly and crashed into a wall.

Authorities said the child was not injured, but the building was badly damaged.

According to New Port Richey police, the mother was arrested facing child neglect charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Todd Cranmore
Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop

Latest News

Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
Officials identify 2 guardsmen killed in Alabama helicopter crash
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Unfounded reports of active shooter at area high schools
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81