Unfounded reports of active shooter at area high schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has received calls from viewers who are hearing reports of an active shooter at several area high schools. There have been reports of a person calling and saying there’s an armed person at a school in Fernley, Fallon and Elko.

KOLO 8 placed a call to the Lyon County School District and a district representative confirmed that there is no active threat at any schools in their area.

Fallon Police is investigating the threats made there and posted the following on its Facebook page:

The post goes on to say: While officers were on the scene, information was received shortly after 12:00 pm that the Elko County School District received the same call. This incident appears to be a hoax; however, the Fallon Police Department takes these threats seriously and will continue our efforts at the schools to ensure the safety of all. All other Facebook postings are not to be considered credible unless they come directly from the City of Fallon or Fallon Police Department pages other than this Facebook page

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages that the high school there is safe and there is no threat.