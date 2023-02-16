Tickets still available for the Reno Blues Society’s Mardi Gras celebration and silent auction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2023 Mardi Gras and Silent Auction presented by the Reno Blues Society is taking place Saturday, Feb. 18 and tickets are on sale now.

President Jamie Klund stopped by Morning Break to talk about the amazing Blues Hall of Fame band, California Blues, who will be performing, as well as what the money being raised will be used for.

The Reno Blues Society is a big sponsor of “Tuesday Bluesday” at Palisades Tahoe. They also have a philanthropic branch of the organization that uses donated funds to help kids get opportunities to pursue music education regardless of financial challenges. They can help pay for instruments and/or lessons for kids interested in music. Just reach out to the Reno Blues Society for more information.

At Saturday’s event, you’re encouraged to wear festive, colorful attire - perfect for Mardi Gras - and you will get free beads when you arrive. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham (1000 E. 6th Street, Reno). Bring cash, checkbook or credit card to bid on the many great silent auction items.

Tickets can be purchased for $30 online and at the door. Click here to purchase yours. You can also follow the Reno Blues Society on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.